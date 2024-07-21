Global site navigation

Woman Makes 1 Observation about her Teenage Son, Shares Interesting Video While on Bus
People

Woman Makes 1 Observation about her Teenage Son, Shares Interesting Video While on Bus

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A short video showing a sad-looking mother as her son sat far from her while they were on a bus stirred reactions
  • The woman said that the boy would rather go out with his friends and does not like to be seen with her in public
  • In response to people telling her to build a relationship with him, she said she and the child were close before he got to 12

A mother worried about her mother-child relationship with her teenager shared a video of the young man.

While on a public bus, the mother made a video showing people that the child was sitting far away.

Mother and child relationship/Family on bus.
The child sat very far away from his mother. Photo source: @misseloho
Source: TikTok

Mother and child relationship

Words on the clip shared by @misseloho said that the boy does not like sitting close to her in public. Many people shared similar experiences.

While some people told her to work on her relationship with the child, others said that it is normal for a teenager and he would soon grow out of the phase.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chioma Edward Ezonfa advised:

"Just be close to him avoid scolding him."

The mother replied:

"I am always trying to do things with him but he would rather go out with his friends."

Blessing said:

"It’s a phase , he’ll likely outgrow it . I am same with my mom! The thing is when he was much younger did you both spend quality time together? Did you make him your friend during the early childhood."

The mother replied:

"We both were very close up till he was 12 now he just want his friend."

KINGCHIBOY01 said:

"I don’t like sitting with my mum either. It’s just to avoid her shouting at me and embarrassing me."

kenza<3 said:

"As i’ve gotten older i can honestly say i love going out w my mum and being close to her bc she won’t always be around, hope he’ll realise the same."

Elonemukbang said:

"They love you it’s just part of growing process."

YOUR FAVORITE PISCES said:

"Me sef no like sitting with my mum she will embrass you eehn."

Zee-style said:

"You just have to tell him and make him understand how you feel anytime he do so."

Mother danced with her children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother's heartwarming video went viral, showcasing her playful and loving relationship with her five children.

In the clip, the mother danced joyfully with her five children at home while addressing assumptions about her family.



