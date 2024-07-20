An appreciative Nigerian lady who recently returned from the NYSC orientation camp has gone viral online

The lady earned accolades from netizens for showing gratitude to her mother who singlehandedly supported her education through her palm oil business

Viral photos which surfaced online showed the grateful lady standing beside her mother while rocking her NYSC uniform

A Nigerian lady, Zainab Ibrahim, has expressed profound appreciation for her mother's unwavering support towards her educational journey.

Zainab, who recently completed her 3-week stay at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, thought it wise to honour her resilient widowed mother.

Corps member lost her dad years ago

It was gathered that Zainab's mother, a palm oil trader, had single-handedly funded her daughter's education after the loss of her husband.

This sacrifices did not go unnoticed, as Zainab paid a visit to her mother upon her return from the orientation camp, donning her NYSC uniform and beaming with joy.

She knelt beside her mother and appreciated her wholeheartedly for her sacrifice and education to her future.

The touching moment was shared on X by @Shaibu_AO, who captioned the post: "Zainab Ibrahim from Kogi State publicly expressed heartfelt gratitude to her mother for supporting her education through her oil palm production business, especially after the loss of her father."

Reactions as corps member honours mum

The post quickly went viral, with many Nigerians commending Zainab for her thoughtful gesture and praising her mother for her hardworking spirit.

Wiloris said:

"Please advise Zainab that she should look into that her mother palm oil business and take it to the next level!"

Mr Raymond said:

"Priceless. God bless her and protect her mother as well. Good paying job soon to take care of Mama."

David Copperfield said:

"Congratulations. God will continue to give you honour as you have honoured your mother. What a good daughter you've grown to be!"

King Jamaica wrote:

"These are the people government should secure them job asap. Not rich politician kids."

Umar Yahaya said:

"May Allah SWT reward her mum immensely and may she lives long to enjoy the fruits of her labour."

See the post below:

