A Nigerian lady who vowed to give up drinking garri upon moving abroad has found herself still deeply connected to the tradition

In the clip, she showcases her unique version of garri, soaking it with catfish, sugar, and other ingredients at her new location

She openly expresses her enjoyment of this simple delicacy, sharing her love for soaking garri with water in the video

A Nigerian lady who promised to stop drinking garri when she finally relocated abroad found herself still very much attuned to the tradition.

In the clip, she showed the version of garri she was soaking at the place, which included catfish, sugar and other things.

Lady in Canada still very in love with Garri. Photo credit: @pengfaces

Source: TikTok

The lady did not hide the fact that she enjoyed the simple delicacy of soaking garri with water and showed her love for it in a video shared by @pengfaces.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below

TGT-Studios said:

“For me I actually stopped and really don't know how it happened.”

Temmy wrote:

“You probably didn’t like it right from time.”

Mckingsley commented:

“Temmy this is not garri o, youare eating fish ,turkey or beef with a litrle garri.”

Temmy:

“I sha still Dey drink garri.”

CallMeeEvo:

“Omo i no need check up na deliverance. Buh this one wey garri don cost.”

Amdean1:

“Assorted garri.”

Olakunlemoyinoluw:

“Awesome can I get to knw u better am in Ottawa.”

Sainted sinner:

“I drink garri pass you for this canada. I need checkup badly. I reach canada I collect glasses.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth, Chidera, has proudly announced renting a one-room abode after house hunting for a while.

Man who used to drink Garri marries Oyinbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian man’s journey from poverty to prosperity has captivated many users.

The video featured a throwback of him drinking garri, a staple food made from cassava, in a cramped one-room.

The clip revealed his challenges as a young man and his unwavering confidence that he would achieve his goals regardless of the odds.

Source: Legit.ng