A Nigerian lady recently travelled with her partner from the UK to Nigeria for their traditional wedding, sharing her journey in a viral TikTok video

In the video, she expressed the joy of reuniting with her parents after two years and described how she enjoyed her time in Nigeria without spending excessively

The celebrations included two bridal showers, and to add to the excitement, her friend received a proposal during the traditional wedding festivities

Lady travels home for her wedding. Photo credit: @pribondunke

Watch the video below:

Oluwasegun said:

“Sorry, may I ask why traveling to Naija 3 days before the big day is not advisable?”

Pribodunke wrote:

“There’s no need to be sorry. I believe it’s stressful if all your services will be done in Nigeria. Take for example all my outfits were made in Nigeria and I had to fit everything.”

Luchitte Lydia:

“Why are you calling him my partner it’s sounding like your business partner use sweet name na.”

Debby:

“Love the event decor, congratulations to you we want more please.”

User829283373773738383:

“My partner and I spent 6 days in Nigeria before our wedding.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is celebrating after she married her Oyinbo lover during a traditional ceremony.

Nigerian lady enjoys unplanned trip to brother’s wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK recently shared her delightful experience travelling to Nigeria for her brother’s wedding despite not having an official invitation.

In her engaging video, she showed the highlights of her trip, showcasing the joy and excitement of the occasion.

She particularly enjoyed the train ride from Lagos to Ibadan, where she savoured a delectable meat pie.

