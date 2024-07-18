Woman Pregnant With Identical Triplets Loses Babies After 9 Months Journey
- A Nigerian woman said her nine months pregnancy journey was in vain as she lost her identical triplet babies
- She shared a video on TikTok telling netizens that it was now two weeks since she lost the children
- The woman did not mention how the babies passed, but she was seen weeping in the video, which has gone viral
A Nigerian woman was seen weeping in a viral TikTok video as she disclosed that she lost her babies.
The video indicated that the woman was pregnant with triplets, but unfortunately, she lost them.
In the video shared by @asa_hairs, the woman showed the babies in her womb when she went for a scan.
She said they were supposed to be identical triplets as she identified them with numbers one to three. She noted that it was now two weeks since she lost the babies.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
However, she did not mention how the babies passed or what led to the unfortunate tragedy, but she was spotted weeping in the viral clip.
A lot of social media users who saw the video rushed to the comment section to offer her words of encouragement.
The video was captioned:
"My nine months journey went in vain but God knows the best."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian woman loses her babies
@MARVIS said:
"If you are staying in a room, park out because their coming back will be loud, they will not only come but they will come with massive blessings be set."
@huxo1 asked:
"What went wrong dear? Take heart."
@Mizillas Empire said:
"They are returning back, just relax."
@Asa said:
"God! After all the sleepless nights. Stay strong darling. The lord will multiply your gift."
Lady who dumped her boyfriend in Nigeria and relocated to UK regrets as no man approaches her abroad
@Amarachukwu said:
"The ones that will stay will surely come soon…take heart dear. It's not easy."
Nigerian woman gives birth to twins
A Nigerian woman put on her dancing shoes in celebration after welcoming a set of twin babies.
What made her story more interesting was that the woman had been childless for more than two decades.
Her video was shared on social media, where netizens dropped congratulatory messages and prayed for the same.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.