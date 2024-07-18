A Nigerian woman said her nine months pregnancy journey was in vain as she lost her identical triplet babies

She shared a video on TikTok telling netizens that it was now two weeks since she lost the children

The woman did not mention how the babies passed, but she was seen weeping in the video, which has gone viral

A Nigerian woman was seen weeping in a viral TikTok video as she disclosed that she lost her babies.

The video indicated that the woman was pregnant with triplets, but unfortunately, she lost them.

The woman lamented that her nine months journey was in vain. Photo credit: TikTok/asa_hairs.

In the video shared by @asa_hairs, the woman showed the babies in her womb when she went for a scan.

She said they were supposed to be identical triplets as she identified them with numbers one to three. She noted that it was now two weeks since she lost the babies.

However, she did not mention how the babies passed or what led to the unfortunate tragedy, but she was spotted weeping in the viral clip.

A lot of social media users who saw the video rushed to the comment section to offer her words of encouragement.

The video was captioned:

"My nine months journey went in vain but God knows the best."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman loses her babies

@MARVIS said:

"If you are staying in a room, park out because their coming back will be loud, they will not only come but they will come with massive blessings be set."

@huxo1 asked:

"What went wrong dear? Take heart."

@Mizillas Empire said:

"They are returning back, just relax."

@Asa said:

"God! After all the sleepless nights. Stay strong darling. The lord will multiply your gift."

@Amarachukwu said:

"The ones that will stay will surely come soon…take heart dear. It's not easy."

