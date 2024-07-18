A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her man welcomed her after three weeks at NYSC orientation camp

In the video, her man hugged her tightly before bringing out a beautifully wrapped gift from his car to give her

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to gush over the adorable couple

A video shared on TikTok showed the heartwarming moment a corps member's boyfriend and dog welcomed her home after a three-week stay at the NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) orientation camp.

The reunion clip captured her man embracing her warmly before presenting her with a beautifully wrapped gift from his car.

Lady gushes as her man and dog welcome her Photo credit: @jesutomi0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member's grand welcome captures attention

The video quickly went viral, with social media users flocking to the comments section to express their delight at the adorable couple's reunion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Even the family dog was caught up in the excitement, wagging its tail and showering attention on the returned corps member.

The corps member identified as @jesutomi0 on TikTok was visibly moved by the thoughtful gesture, and she couldn't stop smiling.

"POV: How my man and dog welcomed me after three weeks in NYSC camp. I was so happy to see my babies yesterday," she captioned the video.

Reactions as man welcomes girlfriend from camp

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Your_song said:

"Other corpers go be like “abi no be this same service I come ni”.

@Merit My Love stated:

"Abeg people wey save this video wetin una wan take am do una wan dey rewatch like???"

@aluxury_757 said:

"The dog get patient ooo. E for done chop the chocolate before bringing it out of the car."

@Dheejharh wrote:

"Camp wey we Dey go jeje come back from with loads. E reach ur turn u turn am to last to collect gifts for camp is a fool."

@Oye’s Apparel said:

"Exactly how I met a surprise package at ohm last year February when I got ohm frm camp too. A big teary bear, chocolate and bone straight. Happiness wan finish me that day."

@Turbo1 stated:

"To all the single guys that commented on this post una no go see babe this year. Amen."

@LEE reacted:

"Wait just 3 weeks camp ha. I even hear say una dey collect I’m sorry package nawa o."

@bussybest said:

"Congratulations to you babe and more money in ur hubby aza to take good care of you and pls b a good girl respect him more."

@Its.simbyyyy added:

"Aww na my own mama welcome me like this when I came back from camp. Love to see this."

Watch the video below:

Man welcomes girl home from NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an adorable video of a man welcoming his girlfriend home after NYSC camp caught the attention of social media users.

In the clip, the man stormed the airport and gave his woman a passionate hug.

Source: Legit.ng