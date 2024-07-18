A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over her interaction with a man whom she erroneously sent N1 million

She shared the funny condition the man gave her before he could refund the balance of the money to her

Internet users marvelled that a young lady had such an amount in her bank account and were amused by the condition he gave her

A young lady, Gift Ijeniumen Oruamen, has stirred mixed reactions after sharing her encounter with a man she mistakenly sent N1 million instead of N100k.

Gift said she begged the man to send her back the balance.

The man gave Gift a condition before he would return the money. Photo Credit: @giftcarly1

From the chat Gift shared on TikTok, the man appeared to be an acquaintance and informed her about the erroneous transaction.

He, however, demanded she did a 'Mara dance' before he would refund her the balance.

Gift eventually complied with his request and did the dance with her female friend to please the man. The man refunded her the money.

The lady's video amused netizens

Tife ♥️ said:

"The ending part."

Berry❤️ said:

"U get 1m for oou ke ."

EVAKIDBTC said:

"This girl don steal all my cloth finish no be my trouser I dey see so?"

LADE♏️❤️‍ said:

"Fu.ck I hope he sent it back after all this dance."

Adesumbo❤️ said:

"This girl don use me."

said:

"For this Oou una Dey get 1M for Aza."

MOVADO said:

"Imagine say the guy no dey online when you send the money..na high blood pressure be that ."

