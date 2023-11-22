A young Nigerian lady from Niger State amazed many people on Facebook with her ability to speak 7 Nigerian languages fluently

She demonstrated her linguistic skills in a video that was widely shared on the social media platform

The languages she spoke included Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, which are some of the most widely spoken languages in Nigeria

A video of a talented young lady named Maimunat Sheshi Kolo from Niger state who could speak seven different languages that are native to Nigeria went viral on Facebook, attracting thousands of views and comments.

In the video, she confidently switched from one language to another, showcasing her impressive command of Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, as well as four other languages that various ethnic groups speak in Nigeria.

She can speak all the major languages. Photo credit: Facebook/@Adedeji Odulesi

Source: Facebook

She revealed that her parents were both from Niger state, a region that is home to many diverse cultures and languages.

She also shared that she was born in Enugu state, a southeastern state that is predominantly Igbo-speaking, and that she spent three years of her life there.

The video was a remarkable display of the rich and varied linguistic and cultural heritage of Nigeria, a country with over 200 languages and many ethnic groups.

Watch the video below:

Young Nigerian lady who speaks 9 foreign languages well without leaving the country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported Favour Chisimdi Nwobodo is a language prodigy as the young Nigerian lady is versed in 9 foreign languages.

Favour, according to Women Power Africa, can comfortably speak languages like French, Spanish, German, Indonesian, Filipino, Korean, Swahili, Shona and Chinese.

What is actually interesting is that the 20-year-old amassed these linguistics without going abroad or schooling in any of the countries.

American woman speaks in Yoruba language for husband

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man identified as ForeverTiwa was recently spotted teaching his American wife how to speak Yoruba.

This was after his wife approached him, informing him that she was really hungry and needed food.

He demanded that she makes her request in the Yoruba language and was subsequently heard teaching her how to pronounce the wordings properly.

Source: Legit.ng