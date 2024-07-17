After spending many years in Europe, a young Nigerian man celebrated building his own house in Nigeria and shared the most exciting part of it

In the video, the man's family trooped into the house to celebrate with him on the house opening day and could be seen hugging them

The man, who appreciated the family members’ well wishes, did not hide it and took the moment to hug them

After many years in Europe, a young Nigerian man celebrated the joy of building his own house in Nigeria and shared the most thrilling part of his journey.

In a heartfelt video, he revealed how his family came together to celebrate the housewarming. The joyous occasion was marked by warm embraces and heartfelt moments.

Nigerian man builds house, family members celebrate him. Photo credit: @skyblade4

Source: TikTok

Man celebrates house with family members

The man, deeply appreciative of his family’s support and well wishes, didn’t hold back in expressing his gratitude, taking the time to hug each of them.

The inspiring story, as shown by @skyblade4, captured the essence of family bonds and the fulfilment of achieving a lifelong dream.

Watch the video of man's happy celebration below:

Reactions as man builds house in Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Battle is Over said:

“Congratulations my brother.”

Mercy wrote:

“Congratulations on this house opening.”

DjEfeBrown Vivo:

“Congract and well done.”

Promise:

“Congrats and cheers.”

Kink:

“Congratulations my love.”

Osazeeekhator948:

“Congratulations my love.”

Ruky Charity:

“Congratulations.”

Dom Prince:

“Congratulations!”

Rich king:

“Thanks bro.”

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man joined the young landlords' group as he finished his building project.

The man captured every phase of the construction till the house was roofed with aluminum sheets.

Nigerian man shares photos of first house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man celebrated his ability to build a big house for himself.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man joyfully showcased the building for his followers.

The man, DNB Moni said it was his first house and that many more such buildings are coming his way. The house looks beautiful, and the interiors are well-painted with attractive colours.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng