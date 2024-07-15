After the completion of their master's degree in the United Kingdom, two Nigerian ladies showed gratitude to their husbands in a lovely manner

The grateful Nigerian women did the 'President general among the nations' TikTok dance for their men

Social media users celebrated the women on their academic feat and commended their husbands

A video of two Nigerian women doing the 'President general among the nations' TikTok dance for their husbands has melted hearts online.

'President general among the nations' is the chorus of a song by a lady, Onyedikachi Constance, which recently became popular on TikTok with a dance step to it.

In a TikTok video, the two women wore their academic gowns as they demonstrated before their supportive husbands.

Wording on the video shared by @jheniekoko explained that the women appreciated their husbands for paying for their master's degree fees and sponsoring their dreams in the UK.

The two men smiled as their wives did the popular TikTok dance with the song in the background.

Netizens commended the ladies' husbands

Tina Fowles said:

"My husband is sending me to school to become a registered nurse . After 2 kids, a home and now this . Listen , make una marry men !!! Congratulations to you both."

Nichodemus O Onwubik said:

"I hope the vibes inside the house is the same as it is shown outside! just hoping, don't come for me oo."

MagicGeorgeBlesser said:

"Five yrs later, he's a narcissist and I'm filling for divorce and I'm getting the house he owned and he's getting kicked out of his own house ."

Riri's-Wigs said:

"The high value men we be talking about ..May God bless your homes."

jas said:

"Love husbands that encourage and support their wives dreams and goals."

kendo said:

"Please hold them strong ,they are your God representative on earth ,don't call police for them tomorrow no matter the circumstances resolve it and live in peace together."

nursing_with_healthtalk said:

"My kind of men! Not the one that will say I should stop working."

Wife celebrates husband for sponsoring her in university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had celebrated her husband who sponsored her through university.

In an emotional video, the lady knelt before her husband and friends and thanked him after graduating.

One of the man's friends brought wads of cash and sprayed them all on her to make the wife's day. The lady (@mrsezekiel04) said that the man started investing in her education when she was his girlfriend.

