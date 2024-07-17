A group believed to be a church is trending online because of a video showing members of the congregation holding bottles of beer

The video showed a man believed to be the pastor of the church holding a bottle of beer

They were holding the bottles up while the man was heard chanting that they would shine

A Nigerian man believed to be a pastor has gone viral after he was seen with a bottle of beer.

There were many people seen in a hall, and they were believed to be members of the man's church.

Members of the group, believed to be church members, were seen holding bottles of beer. Photo credit: TikTok/@power365fm.

It is not clear if the congregants were asked to bring beer to church, but many of them had theirs.

A man with a microphone was spotted holding a bottle of beer and declaring that those listening to him would shine.

He said:

"Shine and shine and shine and shine and shine and shine and bobo and bobo."

Members also held up their own bottles of beer, but it was not clear if they later drank it.

While it was not confirmed if the hall was a church or if the man leading the group was a pastor, many netizens said they found the video interesting. The video was shared by @power365fm.

The video was captioned:

"Your star must shine. Shine! Shine!! Shine!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of congregants with beer

@Don Ransom said:

"What is Nigeria church turning to."

@Dharule said:

"Na you know why you no come church, pastor don share beer for us."

@scolari said:

"Tomorrow we are going to lift our trophy."

@No tym said:

"Who say men no dey go church?"

@easy said:

"You see pastor belle wetin you dey expect."

@Mavis Wanczyk said:

"Please come for next week Sunday service “MY FUTURE MUST BE GULDER."

Pastor advises members against borrowing people money

In a related story, a Nigerian pastor admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings.

According to pastor Bolaji Idowu, giving friends money in the form of loans would only spoil relationships.

He insists that many people who collect money as loans end up not paying back as agreed when the money was given.

