A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video after lending a helping hand to a mother of three inside a bus

In the video, the tired mother was seen resting her head on the lady after begging her to carry one of her children

Many social media users who watched the video felt sad about the mother's situation and wished they could assist her

An emotional video shared on social media captured a Nigerian lady's experience with a mother of three on a bus.

The mother, visibly exhausted, had begged the lady to hold one of her children, and later rested her head on the woman's shoulder, using her as a pillow.

Lady shares video of mum of 3

The video, posted by @talkabout_tiago on TikTok, showed the tired woman dozing off with her three children beside her.

Some social media users who viewed the video expressed sadness and empathy towards the mother's situation, with some wishing they could offer assistance.

While sharing the video, Tiago recounted how the woman begged her to carry her daughter before using her shoulder as a pillow.

In her words:

"POV: I enter public transport with mother of three. After begging me to help her carry her daughter she still use me do pillow,it’s well."

Reactions trail touching video of Nigerian mum

The TikTok video touched the hearts of many social media users who stormed the coming section to react.

@Divine grace said:

"May God bless and reward you for this, its not easy for the mother also."

@Mama&Moh said:

"She must be so tired. Me with 1 I woke up in the midnight to cry small."

@Geraldine said:

"In 2017 my friend helped one of them in the bus and the baby was already dead.The woman pretended that my friend killed the baby. It was a very big case, please be careful."

@hharyhour wrote:

"There is a program we are having in my church for two days so we gathered money for bus so someone was like she is not going with her children and I also said cus if stress my baby will stay home. Next thing the woman Beside me said Ehn she will talk her children along that can’t I help her lap one of her child I told her me wey drop my own baby for house I be mumu Abi I pay 15k still nko."

@user7823352446273 added:

"Mother of three sef want to be pampered. She needs a shoulder to lean on."

