No fewer than 2.2 million TikTok users have seen a video of a lady who was dumped by her boyfriend

The video went viral after social media users saw how the lady wept while mourning the end of her relationship

She said her man gave her the shorter end of the stick, leaving her heartbroken, shattered and weak emotionally

A lady who got dumped by her boyfriend was spotted crying in a video that went seriously viral.

When she posted the video, it caught the attention of her followers and other social media users.

The lady's relationship hit the rocks, and she wept bitterly. Photo credit: TikTok/@crushpinkish.

According to Crush Pinkish, her man ended their relationship, but she did not mention how long they have dated.

Crush said her man just said their relationship was over, and she also did not tell her followers why the romance crashed.

2.2 million people view lady's crying video

As she cried in the viral clip, people noticed her long eyelashes which seemed to have collected a large chunk of her tears.

The video gathered 32,000 comments and over 2.2 million views, with more than 180,000 likes and 11,000 bookmarks.

A lot of those who commented had funny things to say, with some noting that no man could make them cry that way.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dumps his girlfriend

@Aridonancy said:

"Even dey filter dey tell you say, you need sleep no be relationship."

@FAVVY said:

"Instead of me to cry like this nah the man go cry."

@Pretty melody said:

"Man wey go make me cry like this, dem never born am."

@Bank Alert reacted:

"That's why I don't put all my eggs in one basket."

@Dinny said:

"No worry…when hunger catch you, you go enter kitchen go cook food."

@vickysom09 said:

"You get lucky say he no give you belle."

Another lady was dumped by her man

A beautiful lady was thrown into tears after her boyfriend gave her a shorter end of the stick.

The lady said the man dated her for 20 years before dumping her in what people have described as bizarre.

She said her boyfriend is now set to get married to another lady who she has always been suspecting.

