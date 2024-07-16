A Nigerian lady shared her experience after travelling to the US, a journey she described as a dream come true

The lady made use of her Nigerian international passport as well as her US visa after applying for and getting approved

She travelled to America using Turkish Airlines, and there was a layover in Istanbul before she flew to the US

A lady shared her journey experience after travelling to the US through the Turkish Airlines.

She described her journey to the US as a dream come true and shared how she prepared for it.

She used her Nigerian international passport and US visa to travel to America. Photo credit: TikTok/@favee.

Source: Getty Images

Favee got her Nigerian international passport, an important document she used for the journey, in addition to her US visa.

Apart from going shopping and hanging out with family and friends, Favee made a new hair.

Lady flies Turkish Airlines to US

She travelled to the US from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Fave said the Turkish Airlines flight had a layover in Istanbul, Turkey before they flew to America.

Favee wrote:

"Dream come true. Just your congratulation is enough for you to claim it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels to America

@miracle chidera said:

"To see your dad. Congrats sis."

@Abefe-__of-___Tiktok said:

"Congratulations I’m traveling next ijn."

@Blessing said:

"Congratulations. God way do am for you go still do am for me."

@Dorcy said:

"Congratulations dear. I'm next in Jesus name Amen."

@Udara Mbaise said:

"Congratulations. Please what type of visa?"

@oyinkan said:

"Mine is coming soon in Jesus name. Amen."

@victrychizzy said:

"I tap to this. I'll be travelling soon. Congratulations nne."

@valendosky said:

"I pray I will soon use this sound."

@Pretty tega damsel said:

"I claim mine in Jesus name."

@Asa_Nedu said:

"This is my story soon in Jesus name, Amen."

Lady shares how to answer US visa interview questions

An immigration lawyer says it is important to know how to answer questions asked by visa officers at the US embassy.

The lady, Lelia Adams, noted that knowing how to correctly answer the US visa interview questions would improve one's chances of getting a visa.

She said the US visa officer would likely ask what the applicant does for a living, the purpose of the visa and why the journey at the time.

Source: Legit.ng