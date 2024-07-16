A rare footage captured a lady's powerful punch at a public punching machine that eventually counted and revealed the weight in numbers

In a remarkable video, a lady modestly dressed in a hijab is seen delivering a powerful punch at a public punching machine.

She confidently presses a button, causing the punching bag to emerge.

Lady delivers powerful punch. Photo credit: @hajrovicellma

Source: TikTok

With a swift movement, she pulls her body back and delivers a forceful hit to the bag.

The machine registers the power of her punch, displaying an impressive score of 869—just 131 points shy of the coveted 1000 mark.

The rare footage, as shown by @hajrovicellmaa, captures an inspiring moment, highlighting the strength and determination of the woman as she nearly reaches the maximum score.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kanayo said:

“Any Nigerian here?”

Oluwafreshkons wrote:

“Alhamdulilah she is on our side.”

UmarJush:

“Habibti I will wash the house.”

Ranks:

“Husband material.”

Soblaze35:

“Girl you don't come close to me OMG.”

King Solomon:

“Look how she is calm.”

Lalas-lepomobby:

“Omoh see this fine girl.”

Isah Mai Mota:

“I love her.”

Iloveplay:

“That’s what we call Superman punch.”

Ajblock:

“That strike was personal.”

Adams pilot99:

“May peace be in this home.”

Ismail Ali Mustafa:

“Muslim's Women Are Very Strong.”

RunitupJosh:

“Habibi I will make dinner always.”

Comrade Abo Ali:

“Habibi I go wash plate abeg.”

Django:

“What do you guys think of the new lipstick from Sephora?”

N’hommebeurone:

“Salam brothers who has a good thermomix plan please?”

Bronze:

“Habibti I’ll do the dishes.”

Mdfaelrhmt:

“Mashaallah, ya Habibti the food is ready.”

Baking Soda Erol:

“Mois asks you if he can go out today.”

Aymn Mgahed:

“I am going to apply a mask to my face. It is better for me than sitting here.”

Bullzrunner:

“Her husband better behave.”

Syafix Handyman:

“After vacuum curtains, i will mop the ceiling.”

Dzabr:

“Connect with the Dyson brothers straighteners, it’s a blast.”

Mymy:

“The comments from men delight me.”

Al-Dhuwaymer al-Sabaawi:

“I am patient for my children, and God suffices me, and He is the best disposer of affairs.”

Mugiwarab:

“Guys, for laundry, I separate the white from the colors and I wash at 30, right?”

Naseem ALShawahni:

“Guys, don't forget to eat a cup of rice with two cups of water.”

