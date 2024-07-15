A video showing the exotic cars owned by parents of an elite school has captured the attention of many

One of the parents who shared the video online noted that her 'daily school run' always looks like a car show

Social media users reacted to the video, with many desiring to spoil their children with the good things in life

A lady shared an intriguing video showing the luxury vehicles parents own at an elite school.

The video, shared online by one of the proud parents, offered a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle parents.

Video shows luxury cars owned by parents Photo credit: @aestheticsandreea/TikTok.

Video shows exotic cars in school compound

The parent's caption accompanying the video humorously likened the daily school drop-off to a "car show".

In the clip, the woman identified as @aestheticsandreea showed an impressive array of high-end vehicles.

It featured a procession of sleek cars, including prestige brands, pulling up to the school's entrance.

She captioned the video:

"My daily school run looks like a car show."

Reactions trail luxury cars in school's compound

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok were captivated by the shoe of wealth, with many expressing their desire to provide similar luxuries for their children.

@Nurayascupping said:

"This is also what my gym car park looks like at David Lloyd."

@MaNyoni stated:

"Literally!!! And parents evening is like a fashion show I’ll be busy rating all the mums shoes and handbags lol."

@Gem reacted:

"This is what it was like at my son’s school!! Loved when the parents came in so I could look at all the shoes and bags."

@Saj Bakes said:

"My son was doing a exam entrance for a private school there’s me in my Peugeot and this was the scene for what I remembered. All the parents leaving brings back memories."

@Abi M wrote:

"My brother went to private boarding through a scholarship and this is how the car park looked. And we pulled up in a fiat panda."

@Philo Loves | A touch of Lux said:

"This is my sons school, then I come with my normal people car."

@Lily added:

"I use to live somewhere (I won’t mention the name) that if a kid was going to school in a Range Rover, then you knew it’s the Nanny who’s doing school run today."

