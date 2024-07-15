Global site navigation

Local editions

Video Shows Rich Parents Pulling Up to their Children's School in Exotic Cars, People React
People

Video Shows Rich Parents Pulling Up to their Children's School in Exotic Cars, People React

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A video showing the exotic cars owned by parents of an elite school has captured the attention of many
  • One of the parents who shared the video online noted that her 'daily school run' always looks like a car show
  • Social media users reacted to the video, with many desiring to spoil their children with the good things in life

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A lady shared an intriguing video showing the luxury vehicles parents own at an elite school.

The video, shared online by one of the proud parents, offered a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle parents.

Rich parents pull up to school in exotic cars
Video shows luxury cars owned by parents Photo credit: @aestheticsandreea/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Video shows exotic cars in school compound

The parent's caption accompanying the video humorously likened the daily school drop-off to a "car show".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read also

Jos school collapse: Singer Simi shares cause of tragedy that claimed lives, people react

In the clip, the woman identified as @aestheticsandreea showed an impressive array of high-end vehicles.

It featured a procession of sleek cars, including prestige brands, pulling up to the school's entrance.

She captioned the video:

"My daily school run looks like a car show."

Reactions trail luxury cars in school's compound

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok were captivated by the shoe of wealth, with many expressing their desire to provide similar luxuries for their children.

@Nurayascupping said:

"This is also what my gym car park looks like at David Lloyd."

@MaNyoni stated:

"Literally!!! And parents evening is like a fashion show I’ll be busy rating all the mums shoes and handbags lol."

@Gem reacted:

"This is what it was like at my son’s school!! Loved when the parents came in so I could look at all the shoes and bags."

Read also

Fresh graduate wears white long-sleeved shirt on day of final examination in her school

@Saj Bakes said:

"My son was doing a exam entrance for a private school there’s me in my Peugeot and this was the scene for what I remembered. All the parents leaving brings back memories."

@Abi M wrote:

"My brother went to private boarding through a scholarship and this is how the car park looked. And we pulled up in a fiat panda."

@Philo Loves | A touch of Lux said:

"This is my sons school, then I come with my normal people car."

@Lily added:

"I use to live somewhere (I won’t mention the name) that if a kid was going to school in a Range Rover, then you knew it’s the Nanny who’s doing school run today."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer tackles students who own exotic cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a a university lecturer from Nigeria voiced his profound concern over the escalation of fraudulent activities among the youth who own costly rides.

Read also

Cute baby enjoys eba and soup at home, rejects cereal, video goes viral

He detailed his observations of a disturbing trend where young men, moved by the lure of quick wealth, are increasingly resorting to scams.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: