A Nigerian boy, Daryl Okeke, has showcased the lavish private hotel his father built in his name.

The video, which has since gone viral, gave a sneak peek into the hotel's opulent interior design, complete with a jacuzzi in one of the rooms.

The clip shared on TikTok by @daryl_okeke showed the hotel's amenities and decoration, revealing his father's desire to create a luxurious haven.

However, netizens' reactions to the video were mixed, with some questioning the necessity of a jacuzzi in a hotel room and others praising the hotel's grandeur.

Beryl captioned the video:

"POV: Your Nigerian dad built a private hotel in your name. Who tryna get flown out?"

Reactions trail video of hotel with jacuzzi in room

While some Nigerians commended Daryl's father's gesture, others expressed confusion over some facilities in the hotel room.

@Kelechukwu2Dworld said:

"Jacuzzi inside Room make I no Talk before them ask me if I get Bicycle."

@King Aimrick Dwayne said:

"Nothing wey I no go see for Nigeria, bathtub in the bedroom."

@Son_Of_Wealth said:

"Where my own papa dey when your own papa dey hustle. Now he's a farmer but still Alhamdulillah."

@TRAVIS FX wrote:

"Come see wetin ur papa mate de do for their kids, anu mpam next time no generalize ur papa waywardness to other Igbo responsible dads."

@PUX said:

"Sha no go do any fraudulent business if you try am This hotel is gone. EFCC no go hear say nah your papa get am as per it in your name otilor."

@Judith said:

"Many people in this cs complaining abt Jacuzzi and never even seen a Jacuzzi before in their lives."

@MIT-abike ade asked:

"I don’t understand what’s jacuzzi doing in d room?

@I see said:

"See people that eat rice with okra soup are complaining about jacuzzi in a bedroom."

@Big-Joe said:

"Omo most of una are behind oh, so you people haven't seen jacuzzi tub in the room before. Make una calm down."

@P VIBES added:

"My papa own na to put my name for umumna meeting say make I dey go the meeting as I don be man."

Watch the video below:

