UK-based Lady Who Bought a Car Drives it to Work And Forgets it There, Remembers After Trekking Home
- A lady resident in the UK said she drove her car to work and she forgot it there when it was time to come back
- Instead of driving the car home, she trekked because she was used to walking home after work every day
- The lady said she forgot that she now owned a car and she only remembered when she arrived at her house
A UK-based lady drove her car to work, but she left it there when work closed.
The lady said she just bought the car but she forgot it at work and trekked home instead.
In a video posted by @that_theatre_nurse_, she said she was going back to work to pick up the car.
According to the nurse, she was used to trekking to work and returning through a shortcut.
Even when she bought a car, she still trekked home, leaving the vehicle at the office because she was used to walking.
She noted that she only remembered that she drove a car to work when she got home by trekking.
Many of her followers shared similar experiences of forgetting new things they bought because of being used to their old lives.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady forgets her car at work
@Divine Feminine said:
"I did this too, I drove to work and got on the train to go home."
@Nanyoni Katola said:
"Forgetting something forgetting something. It’s a whole car."
@Miss Ellen said:
"Sis, give me that car. You don’t need it."
@Bills Sarpong said:
"When I got a car first I drove to work and requested a ride after work. I only realized when the driver came and I went outside."
Lady who traveled from America to make N71k hair in Nigeria posts evidence to prove she was in Lagos
@oyindamolaani30 said:
"You will be used to suffer suffer."
@DELICIA said:
"I bought a dishwasher and kept washing by hand until I remembered."
Lady gets visa to move to the UK
Meanwhile, a lady threw a party on TikTok after she successfully secured a visa that would see her move to the United Kingdom.
Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit, and she displayed the documents on TikTok.
She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her and said they also wanted to move to the UK.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.