A UK-based lady drove her car to work, but she left it there when work closed.

The lady said she just bought the car but she forgot it at work and trekked home instead.

The UK-based nurse only remembered her car when she got home. Photo credit: TikTok.@that_theatre_nurse.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @that_theatre_nurse_, she said she was going back to work to pick up the car.

According to the nurse, she was used to trekking to work and returning through a shortcut.

Even when she bought a car, she still trekked home, leaving the vehicle at the office because she was used to walking.

She noted that she only remembered that she drove a car to work when she got home by trekking.

Many of her followers shared similar experiences of forgetting new things they bought because of being used to their old lives.

Reactions as lady forgets her car at work

@Divine Feminine said:

"I did this too, I drove to work and got on the train to go home."

@Nanyoni Katola said:

"Forgetting something forgetting something. It’s a whole car."

@Miss Ellen said:

"Sis, give me that car. You don’t need it."

@Bills Sarpong said:

"When I got a car first I drove to work and requested a ride after work. I only realized when the driver came and I went outside."

@oyindamolaani30 said:

"You will be used to suffer suffer."

@DELICIA said:

"I bought a dishwasher and kept washing by hand until I remembered."

