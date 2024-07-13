A Nigerian girl wanted to watch some movies on Netflix, but she did not have the app or the subscription

She wrote a letter to her elder sister, pleading with her to allow her to use her Netflix app to watch movies

Her elder sister has posted the letter online for people to see and many people said she should allow the girl access to Netflix

A letter written by a Nigerian girl who needed her sister's Netflix is going viral online because of the content.

The girl is on holiday, and in the letter, she tells her sister she needs to borrow her Netflix to see some movies.

The girl said she needed to use her sister's Netflix to watch movies. Photo credit: X/@thatchocolater and Getty Images/ NurPhoto.

Apparently, her elder sister had denied her access to the Netflix app, insisting she won't be able to monitor what she watches.

However, in her letter, which was posted on X by @thatchocolater, the girl, Anuoluwa, promised to be of good behaviour.

She said she would watch only those things approved by her elder sister.

Anuoluwa also promised to help her sister cook anything she wants to cook if she allows her access to the Netflix app.

Read the letter below:

Reactions as girl writes letter to her elder sister

@tosinolaseinde said:

"Wow. She’s a beautiful writer."

@holardamolar said:

"This is cuteee. Give her please."

@FunmiKolz said:

"This is so sweet."

@ojas28111 said:

"So so cute. Please give her oooo."

@the_fiyin said:

"This makes me feel bad as an older sister because I too dey shout."

@scarce_thoughts said:

"It’s just a Netflix password, why would she think you’d shout at her over that? Except you shout a lot. Please, try and change ehn, fine girl."

@abbietayo said:

"First of all. Very nice handwriting. You’re a good big sis."

