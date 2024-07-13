A man based in Abuja FCT has shown people a highly expensive Rolls Royce car with cool esthetics

The man said the Rolls Royce Phantom car was the 2007 model and that it was worth millions of naira

He showed the interiors of the Rolls Royce Phantom car, noting that it was primely designed for maximum comfort

An Abuja-based man displayed a Rolls Royce car with beautiful interiors.

The man said the Rolls Royce Phantom car was the 2007 model and that it was designed for comfort.

The Abuja-based man said the Rolls Royce Phantom was the 2007 model.

The video of the Rolls Royce Phantom 2007 model was shared by @abuja_best_cars.

How much is Rolls Royce Phantom 2007?

He told his followers that the highly expensive Rolls Royce Phantom is worth N220 million.

He opened the car and showed the interiors noting how much of a nice car it is.

The man also showed the popular umbrella, which always comes customised with Rolls Royce.

The video got many comments, with people saying that not everyone could afford such a car.

But some people told the man that the car was old and couldn't be sold at N220 million.

Checks show that Rolls Royce Phantom 2007, which is used, could be worth up to N180 million.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off the interiors of a Rolls Royce car

@GHOST asked:

"If phantom is the highest what is boat tail?"

@Charles onyii said:

"220m for 2007 car, no way!!"

@Kenzy said:

"Nope! I think it is Rolls Royce Cullinan."

@T reacted:

"Dealers go whine you but no panic."

@Prince Hamdan Fazza said:

"Instead of buying this 2007 Phantom, it’s better I go for Gwagon G63 Amg 2022."

@Chapozaza said:

"Tell the chief wen get am say we not want."

@Kai said:

"Take that car to mansory before you sell it 200 million."

@hushmoney019 said:

"Tell yourself the truth: if you get 220M, will you buy this thing?"

@Your toxic ex said:

"E say phantom na the highest.. wetin com do Spectre?"

Man shows off refurbished old car

In a related story, the same man showcased an old car which has been refurbished to make it look beautiful and appealing.

The man said the car has seen better days as it was introduced into Nigeria a long time ago, claiming it is the oldest car in the country.

According to the man, the car still works very well despite the fact that it has seen better days.

