The US-based lady who travelled to Nigeria just to get her hair done has replied to those saying she was not saying the truth

Crystal Diamond shared more details of her journey from America to the Murtala Muhamed Airport in Lagos

She also shared her phone's time stamp showing when she was at a salon in Eti-Osa where she paid N71k

The lady who bought a flight ticket and flew to Nigeria to do her hair has returned to the US.

However, some people have accused her of telling lies, insisting she did not make the journey to Nigeria.

The lady said she made her hair at Eti-Osa, Lagos after landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport on July 2. Photo credit: TikTok/Crystal Diamond.

Crystal Diamond has posted more evidence to prove she actually flew to Nigeria and landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport on July 2.

From Lagos Airport to Eti-Osa then back to the United States

The time stamp on her phone shows that she was at the Lagos Airport by 8:19 pm, July 2.

On July 3, the time stamp on her phone indicated she was at Eti-Osa Lagos where she had gone to get her hair done.

On July 4, Crystal Diamon said she was already back in the United States, according to the time stamp showing she was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Crystal Diamond said she spent N71,000 to make her hair and nails and to tip salonists at a Lagos salon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares evidence to show she made hair in Nigeria

@Me said:

"President general among the nations."

@Rosie_.__ said:

"I get it. It’s “cheaper” compared to US prices, but the cost of tickets is even more expensive. How do you reason with that?"

@BlackBarbieQ said:

"Why would she lie?! I drove 8hr for shoes. So my hair! Ma'am!"

@Amahle said:

"If you don’t mind, can you share how it was cheaper? I just can’t wrap my mind around how it could possibly be cheaper."

Lady shared the cost of making hair in the UK

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged.

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute.

