A nurse is set to get married to a medical doctor who works in the same health facility as her

The nurse has come on TikTok to narrate their love story and to share their prewedding photos with netizens

Many people who saw the photos said the lady found true love in the arms of the man and prayed for such in their lives

A Nigerian lady is in love with a medical doctor who is set to marry her very soon.

The lady narrated how she met her man and shared her pre-wedding photos on TikTok.

The doctor falls in love with the nurse. Photo credit: TikTok/@life_with_nursevic.

According to the lady who is a nurse, she met her man in the health facility where they both work.

Nurse Victoria said she had worked in the operating room, assisting the doctor on the particular day she caught his attention.

He later contacted her, and their relationship is now leading to marriage.

Nurse Victoria said:

"One of the best decisions of my life. Moral lesson: be an active nurse."

Reactions as nurse falls in love with medical doctor

@Chisom said:

"Congratulations NURSE. As am I seeing this I'll marry my own fine rich Doctor."

@iamanita said:

"Doctor leave procedure dey eye woman. Big congrats."

@Bisola said:

"Update don cast... Congratulations dear."

@Morayo said:

"God should run my own too like this ooo."

@Oyindamola reacted:

"Congratulations. You didn't reply him until after 3 days."

@Onyinyechi said:

"Congratulations beautiful nurse. Please can you drop your summary note."

@Harkymar said:

"Try dey assist for theatre, na there your soulmate dey."

@Oluwamayowapraise said:

"Congratulations. God, I want too."

@Ben_Gianna said:

"Let me go and intensify my prayers. God has to hear me."

@ORIFLAME PRODUCT IN LAGOS said:

"Make I go dey assist doctor Femi."

