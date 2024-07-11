A Nigerian lady who went to the court to get an affidavit saw prisoners and decided to get some food and water

In the clip, the lady showed the moment she was buying the food and then dropping it before the prisoners

The prisoners, who were happy and excited by the kind gesture, thanked and prayed for her

Lady helps prisoners with food. Photo credit: @bigteee2023

Source: TikTok

The prisoners, thrilled and grateful for her kindness, thanked her and prayed for her, as shown by @bigteee2023.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ebere Chukwu said:

“You’ve been there b4? Please a story time.”

Goody commented:

“You have been there before?”

Somtochukwu also commented:

“The uniform looks similar to that of Enugu’s correctional uniform.”

Alex:

“Abeg tell us Wetin make u don first go there before?”

Nenyenwa:

“May God bless you but abeghi we need story time.”

Orubillion na Asia:

“God bless you for your kind gesture.”

Forever sixteen:

“God bless you so much cried while watching this because my brother has been in prison for more than 2years now…. For something he knows nothing about….God bless you richly.”

Praisetowncent:

“I miss my ex.”

Celebrity Foodstuff:

“Awwwwwwnnn. this is touching. God bless you. May your pocket never be dry. AMEN.”

Adannaya:

“God bless your kind heart.”

Chisom_Adannaya:

“The day I went to ikoyi prison to visit someone I cried Jesus prison is not a place anyone should go to omg. I felt pity for them.”

Dera:

“May God bless you and may you never lack.”

Faithful73533:

“I cried. God Bless You.”

Jennifer:

“God bless you ma'am.”

Nikkilove:

“May God continue to bless you dear.”

December Flourish:

“You have been in prison b4?”

Maris_obelz:

“God bless you so much.”

Micheal Horsfall:

“Prison sweet sha today na DPO birthday.”

Checkbestikedichu:

“Just followed you for this single act.”

Somtochukwu:

“Please do a story time and tag me, God replenish your pockets Nne.”

BigMoon:

“You’re it babe. God bless you.”

Winner2017:

“Innocent people too go dey there too.”

CruiseCouples101:

“Lord I thank you … upon my stubbornness I never enter prison…. Lord I thank u.”

Abigail Peters:

“God bless your heart.”

Benitachibinobima:

“That was so kind of you. God bless you.”

Charity Williams:

“God bless you.”

YummyTee Foods:

“God bless your dear heart.”

Source: Legit.ng