A young Nigerian lady recently shared her experience of travelling from Johannesburg to Lagos on Airpeace, providing insights to the general public.

In her video, she mentioned that Airpeace was among the most affordable airlines flying to Nigeria, prompting her decision to give it a try.

Lady speaks after using Airpeace. Photo credit: @foyinog

Source: TikTok

Upon arrival, she described her journey as worthwhile and appreciated Nigeria’s international airport, as shown by @foyinog.

The lady also said she travelled from South Africa to Nigeria without a visa simply because she was Nigerian.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eve gaga said:

“Hi dear ,,, plug with the visa information.”

Foyin OG responded:

“I am nigerian so i didn’t need a visa sorry! best bet is to visit the consulate or look online for more information. you may be able to get one on arrival! but please do consult them.”

Osas commented:

“I wanted to ask,are they still working??,cause I’m trying to book a flight but I don’t see them.”

Foyin OG:

“Very limited dates + small planes but honestly i don’t know! my dads return flight was cancelled/rescheduled last minute bc it was SO empty.”

Omosekemi:

“Hi sis please how KG should my backpack bag be with Airpece because my backpack looks so big. Am scared already.”

Sinoooooo:

“You’re so beautiful.”

