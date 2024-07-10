"The Curves Are Real": Nigerian Lady Displays Her Curvy Physique, Laments People Think it's BBL
- A young Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir on social media as she showed off her curvy physique
- The proud lady shared some pictures of how she looked in different outfits and rubbished claims she did Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)
- Internet users were blown away by her physique, with a few men trying to toast her in the comment section
A Nigerian youth, @jj_esteem, has taken to the social media platform TikTok to showcase her hourglass figure.
@jj_esteem stated that many people thought her curves are not natural and accused her of doing BBL.
@jj_esteem wondered where she would have gotten money to do a butt lift. In a TikTok video, she released some of her pictures. She wrote:
"Where will i get money to do bbl?
"Press me small tirikay make i for see food chop abeg."
Mixed reactions trailed her TikTok post.
Watch the video below:
Netizens hail her
cutie Diva said:
"Same shape with me."
BdkT said:
"It's natural ooo.
"I've been there."
kratosNFT said:
"Abi make I turn u to actress ni."
Angelo Sidney Victor Nnakaenyi said:
"My spec."
Wonder said:
"Let me send you the money they think you have for bbl.'
charles frank636 said:
"The curves are real nah."
Merciful said:
"Na me and you go do am for yaba na."
Victory_Exponent said:
"Me I no follow them think anything oh! Just bring am first, let me see what I can do."
Legit.ng reported that a pretty lady had turned heads due to her shape.
Petite lady flaunts her curves
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a slim lady had shown off her physique transformation.
In a candid revelation, the lady, identified as @ewuraa.akua, disclosed that her boyfriend broke up with her years ago because of her appearance. The heartbreak became a turning point in her life, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and self-love.
In the same post, Ewuraa proudly displayed recent pictures of herself, showcasing her well-defined curves. She confidently declared that this was her current physique as she celebrated her transformation.
