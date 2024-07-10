A young Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir on social media as she showed off her curvy physique

The proud lady shared some pictures of how she looked in different outfits and rubbished claims she did Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)

Internet users were blown away by her physique, with a few men trying to toast her in the comment section

A Nigerian youth, @jj_esteem, has taken to the social media platform TikTok to showcase her hourglass figure.

@jj_esteem stated that many people thought her curves are not natural and accused her of doing BBL.

Esteem said her curves are natural. Photo Credit: @jj_esteem

Source: TikTok

@jj_esteem wondered where she would have gotten money to do a butt lift. In a TikTok video, she released some of her pictures. She wrote:

"Where will i get money to do bbl?

"Press me small tirikay make i for see food chop abeg."

Mixed reactions trailed her TikTok post.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail her

cutie Diva said:

"Same shape with me."

BdkT said:

"It's natural ooo.

"I've been there."

kratosNFT said:

"Abi make I turn u to actress ni."

Angelo Sidney Victor Nnakaenyi said:

"My spec."

Wonder said:

"Let me send you the money they think you have for bbl.'

charles frank636 said:

"The curves are real nah."

Merciful said:

"Na me and you go do am for yaba na."

Victory_Exponent said:

"Me I no follow them think anything oh! Just bring am first, let me see what I can do."

Source: Legit.ng