A young secondary school boy has taken to the streets to seek assistance from people to pay his school fees

In a video, he displayed a paper showing the total list of fees for his class and moved from car to car in traffic

Many social media users who came across the sad video expressed their willingness to help him pay his school fees

An emotional video of a student seeking help from drivers in traffic to pay his school fees has captured the attention of netizens.

The young boy was seen holding a paper detailing his outstanding fees, approaching motorists stuck in traffic to solicit assistance.

Boy seeks help to pay school fees

According to @kellywanjikuterry, the TikTok user who shared the video, the boy has been stationed along the road for two weeks.

"If you meet him along Denis Pritt kindly help him. He has been here for two weeks for school fees," he wrote.

As the video gained traction, concerned individuals began sharing the post, tagging potential helpers, and encouraging the resilient student.

The clip sparked an outpouring of support from social media users, with many offering to help the youngster settle his dues.

Reactions as student seeks help

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the heartbreaking video.

@Karuri_carsales said:

"We should pick him up, get an OB and drop him to that school. If sure he’s a student we’ll pay his fees there and about."

@Isabella Mutonyi wrote:

"My son schooled at vihiga boys at got a B. If it's genuine, let's support him."

@felicia Mwilaria said:

"I saw him around Uhuru highway first term and gave him something."

@queenstellah20 said:

"You'll never understand the pain unless you've been there."

@beautybear722 wrote:

"If he's genuine let him get in touch with me I will sponsor his education to the end, I don't want to assume he's not genuine, but I will pay directly to school."

@Karembo2012 wrote:

"Life should never take us to this level. May God help us to help the needy in society."

@Keith kipkoech reacted:

"I wish I could be stable I could do something for him."

@essymcute195 said:

"This is what I went through I understand what he's going through I hop he gets schl fees."

@Andrew Cheye added:

"Why don't parents, guardian or students go to schools they can afford to pay. I was called to a provincial school but I joined a local day school."

