A Nigerian lady made an interesting discovery as she found the water flask which her mother used for her as a child

The lady is now a mother, and she took the flask and boiled water and poured into it with happiness

She said when she poured hot water into the old flask, it remained hot for three days straight without getting cold

A lady has shared a video showing netizens the water flask which her mother used to nurse her.

The lady took to TikTok to share the video noting how happy she was after she made the interesting discovery.

The lady said she poured water into the food flask. Photo credit: TikTok/@eniafobake.

Source: TikTok

According to @eniafobake, when she found the food flask, she was happy, and she held it like a baby.

She boiled water and poured it into the flask to see if it was still good and if she could use it since she had recently become a mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was surprised that the water she poured into the flask stayed hot for three days straight.

According to her, the water flasks being made these days are not as good as the ones used olden days.

She wrote:

"Y’all, on the 3rd day, it was still hot. How come these companies are no longer producing quality flasks? The ones I bought for my son barely last a day."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady finds food flask used to raise her

@gracy said:

"The one my grandma used for my mom she used it for me and my siblings. Now am using it for my baby too."

@Tetisugar said:

"Abeg, just borrow it and return it safely. If you don’t want to hear history, don’t let it break o."

@Rubyneyomar said:

"We had this one, unfortunately, one day as mum tried pouring the water, it exploded!! The hot water almost burnt me, but she blocked me with her body instead, so it poured her."

Man cares for his baby

In a related story, a Nigerian man is the one looking after his baby because his wife reportedly left him shortly after she gave birth.

The man is a car mechanic, and he has resorted to going to his workshop with the little baby as there's no one else to babysit her.

The baby, named Blessing, was seen in a photo shared online by Cornelius Ellah, who told Legit.ng that he was moved by the man's plight.

Source: Legit.ng