A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her little toddler, whom she sent to school with food and snacks

The woman expressed her shock at the fact that the two-year-old boy finished everything and returned with empty flasks

However, the happy mother, in an update, praised her son's school for increasing his appetite to consume meals

A Nigerian mother has shared an exciting video about her two-year-old son's eating habits.

The mother had packed several flasks with food and snacks for her toddler to take to school but was astonished when he returned with empty flasks.

Little boy returns from school with empty flask Photo credit: @princesseniolorounda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum praises son's school for increasing appetite

The video shared via her official TikTok account @princesseniolorounda first showed the toddler's lunch flasks, filled with various food and snacks.

However, the toddler returned from school with empty flasks, with no traces of food or snacks left behind.

The mother expressed her delight at her son's increasing appetite, stating that he had started eating well since attending school.

The post quickly went viral, with many commenters speculating that the school's teachers must be eating the food.

However, the mother quickly clarified that her son had developed a healthy appetite since starting school and that the teachers were not responsible for finishing his lunch.

In her words:

"What my 2 year old toddler went to school with inside his lunch box and how he came back with it. He started eating well since he entered that school and I am happy with it."

Reactions as little boy finishes food

The mother's TikTok post sparked reactions from netizens on the platform.

@Juicytee said:

"All these things pass your baby now. We say mk we help your baby now. One good turn deserves another ehn mummy."

@New discoveries wrote:

"My niece is the type that will not eat unless you eat with her so we pack extra for the teacher."

@HER said:

"Na me be the teacher. Madam next time Dey add plenty pepper for ur stew, I no dey like stew wey pepper no catch, and no dey let ur spag too done."

@Marygold said:

"My son doesn’t eat much at home but he never return food come house before. Anyway make teacher sef chop o Cus she need strength 2 handle him."

@Estelle asked:

"Na food your pikin go eat for school? Do you want to turn him into a glutton?I Dey ask you?"

@Babygurl_marisah added:

"As an Early years teacher in a Montessori Sch I assure you that half of that food was thrown in the thrash nor be teacher chop am make una dey learn to put d portion wey una children fit eat."

Samira asked:

"Do the teachers really eat the food or throw it away?"

Watch the video below:

Mum sets trap for teacher eating son's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother found it strange that her child, who eats sparingly at home, returns from school every day with an empty flask.

To be sure about her thoughts, she sent her child to school with his worst food, and he still returned empty-handed.

Source: Legit.ng