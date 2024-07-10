A Nigerian lady who went to the market to get a bag of rice for N65,000 eventually found out that the price had skyrocketed

A Nigerian lady went to the market to purchase a bag of rice for N65,000, only to discover that the price had skyrocketed.

In the video, she expressed her frustration, revealing that the price had increased to N85,000 in just three weeks.

Lady shows new price of bag of rice. Photo credit: SOPA Images via Getty. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons not related.

Source: Getty Images

The cost of a bag of rice has been fluctuating for months, leaving many Nigerians unable to afford it as easily dramatized by @pricess_feesah.

Watch the video below:

Why is bag of rice going up?

The price of a bag of rice in Nigeria fluctuates due to many reasons.

Economic instability and inflation are causing the value of the naira to drop, making imported goods more expensive.

Additionally, local rice production is often affected by issues like poor infrastructure, inconsistent government policies, and climate change, which disturbs farming cycles.

These combined factors lead to frequent changes in rice prices, making it harder for many Nigerians to afford the food.

Lady who visited market shared costly price of rice

