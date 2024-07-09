Fuel prices at filling stations in Abuja and other Nigerian cities have surged to a new high amid fuel scarcity

Nigerians have expressed their disappointment as transporters pass the cost of petrol price to passengers

NNPC has assured that there is availability of the product and has made moves to solve the logistic challenges

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians are expressing outrage as the price of petrol soared in Abuja and other parts of the country.

Nigerians have voiced their frustrations, describing the price hike as unbearable as it has escalated their cost of living.

Motorists are paying over N800 per litre for fuel Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Punch reports that filling stations have increased the pump price of petrol to N900/litre, particularly in Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger.

Nigerians who cannot stay and wait in the long queues at the filling stations are forced to approach black markets, which have seized the opportunity to charge between N1,000 and N1,100 per litre.

How are Nigerians reacting to the fuel queues?

@Muyieto wrote:

"The good people of Nigeria... I Hail una... N900 per litre.. kudos... we are good people that don't like problems at all.. let's enjoy the meal."

@ConcernedIgbos1 said:

"Each time fuel is scarce, Nigerian fuel stations open only one pump to subject buyers to punishment. When fuel is not scarce, they open all the pumps."

@HauwaAllahbura added:

"Bring back any type of fuel subsidy. People are suffering."

@chuksmans noted:

"We don’t even know who is responsible right now—is it the government or the marketers? It is very unfortunate that they are just passing the buck.

"Regardless, urgent action should be taken to address this dire situation that is jeopardizing socio-economic activities in the country."

Why is there fuel scarcity?

In response, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, on Monday, July 8, explained that the queues were due to the recent thunderstorm and logistics challenges that disrupted activities at fuel-loading jetties.

The oil company promised to work with stakeholders to resolve the situation and clear the queues.

Nigerians convert vehicles to use cheaper fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more Nigerians are turning to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cut fuel expenses, as petrol prices have increased in the past month.

Reports show that some filling stations in certain states ask motorists to pay up to N937 per litre for petrol.

The cheaper fuel alternative, sold at N200, is becoming more attractive to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng