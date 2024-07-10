A man who became popular for his funny video was invited to Aso Villa in Abuja, where he saw many dignitaries

In the clip, the man was in the same building with Aliko Dangote, the current Deputy Senate President Barau and the former Senate President Ahmed Lawan

The man who became popular for always being angry could be seen smiling broadly, showing how much that moment meant to him

Man meets Dangote. Photo credit: @offcial_umar_bush

Source: TikTok

Known for his usually angry state, the man could be seen smiling broadly, highlighting just how much that moment meant to him, as shown by @official_umar_bush.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bashir Tofa183 said:

“All thanks to Ibrahim.”

Creativity7833:

“Make him no go pursue dangote ooh.”

MohD commented:

“They say anger destroys, same anger has elevated this man.”

ALH Dangwamna:

“He has gone far in life.”

Dan kwararafa:

“Where is Ibrahim?”

Ali Kamilu Aliyu:

“Yana nan lfy and he was the goat.”

Investor Khalifa:

“Luck and Grace rather than just Degree and skills.”

Everythingtunde:

“So, anger no dey destroy again…. My babe go collect tomorrow.”

ALIYU UMAR:

“God has been so wonderful and projected itself in many ways.”

Fatiimah Jibrill:

“My husband.”

Maman takiya:

“Abeg maker Dey start craz who sense help for this country.”

Aboubakar yahya:

“Where is siddiq.”

Autar_mamah1:

“And Una say make i stop dey vex hia I just dey start o.”

Headskareems:

“From zero to hero.”

Almak:

“Duniya everything is possible in eye of Allah.”

Source: Legit.ng