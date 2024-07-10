A Nigerian lady has shared her joy with netizens after her lover proposed to her on her sign-out day from the university

A Nigerian graduate has shared her joyful moment with netizens after her lover proposed to her on her sign-out day.

The heartwarming video quickly went viral on social media, leaving many delighted by her man's gesture.

Lady over the moon as boyfriend proposes

The video shared by @marymoore009 on TikTok showed a crowd of excited students gathering around the couple as the man got down on one knee and pulled out a ring.

Overcome with emotion, the graduate who rocked a white shirt and black trouser stretched out her hand almost in tears, and he slid the ring onto her finger.

She looked like she was unable to take in her achievement in just a day as she never expected her man to propose to her after her last paper.

The students couldn't stop cheering them on with loud voices, sharing in the couple's happiness.

The newly engaged lady shared the video on social media, captioning it:

"POV: My man proposed to me on my sign-out day. Double congratulations."

Reactions as man proposes to girlfriend

The TikTok post has garnered massive attention and congratulatory messages from netizens.

Watch the video below:

