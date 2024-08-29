Nigerian Mother Happily Hugs Her Son Who Bought Her Brand New Motorcycle
- A Nigerian mother was overwhelmed with joy on the day she got a gift from her son who put a smile on her face
- In a video trending online, the woman jumped up and hugged the young man who bought her a motorcycle
- The mother's reaction and the way she unwrapped the motorcycle in readiness to start using it melted many hears
A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the moment her mother got a gift.
The man said her younger brother bought a brand new motorcycle for her mother.
In the video posted by @salvybossqueen, the woman could not control her joy when she got the bike.
She leapt up in joy and happily hugged her son in a heartwarming way.
She happily unwrapped paper on the bike and observed it as if to say 'is it really mine?'
People are reacting to the video in a positive way with many who commented praising the young man for making his mother happy.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian man buys motorcycle for his mother
@sharmhe said:
"Eyah the mom is very appreciative may God bless her and you all."
@mamasita497 said:
"You don’t know what you did for her. That bike you bought for her is a Mercedes Benz. That joy on her face will forever speak for you."
@Always think positive said:
"My parents don use leg waka tire for village...... I pray this happens to them one day amen."
@The GCFRs said:
"Congratulations to mummy. I like seeing children making their parents happy. Drop akant make I buy 5 litres for mummy."
@Williams said:
"As you surprise muma god will surprise you with big transact."
@IYKEMAN PROPERTIES
"This machine new one is close to 1M ooo. very sweet machine."
