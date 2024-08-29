A Nigerian mother was overwhelmed with joy on the day she got a gift from her son who put a smile on her face

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the moment her mother got a gift.

The man said her younger brother bought a brand new motorcycle for her mother.

The woman was overjoyed after getting the motorcycle. Photo credit: TikTok/@salvybossqueen70.

In the video posted by @salvybossqueen, the woman could not control her joy when she got the bike.

She leapt up in joy and happily hugged her son in a heartwarming way.

She happily unwrapped paper on the bike and observed it as if to say 'is it really mine?'

People are reacting to the video in a positive way with many who commented praising the young man for making his mother happy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man buys motorcycle for his mother

@sharmhe said:

"Eyah the mom is very appreciative may God bless her and you all."

@mamasita497 said:

"You don’t know what you did for her. That bike you bought for her is a Mercedes Benz. That joy on her face will forever speak for you."

@Always think positive said:

"My parents don use leg waka tire for village...... I pray this happens to them one day amen."

@The GCFRs said:

"Congratulations to mummy. I like seeing children making their parents happy. Drop akant make I buy 5 litres for mummy."

@Williams said:

"As you surprise muma god will surprise you with big transact."

@IYKEMAN PROPERTIES

"This machine new one is close to 1M ooo. very sweet machine."

