A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her toddler who insisted on tying a wrapper to school

According to the mother, the weather was cold, and she decided to tie a wrapper around his body while preparing him for school

However, when it was time to head out to school, the little boy vehemently refused to let go of the wrapper

A Nigerian mother's funny video of her determined toddler has left social media users in stitches.

The mother had dressed her little boy in his school uniform, but he insisted on wearing a traditional wrapper to school.

Mum shares video of son's unusual outfit to school Photo credit: @mummyjays2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Toddler refuses to let go of wrapper

According to the mother identified as @mummyjays2 on TikTok, she had initially wrapped the cloth around her son's body to keep him warm due to the cold weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When it was time to leave for school, the toddler refused to let go of the wrapper, insistently demanding to wear it over his uniform.

Despite her initial refusal, the mother eventually gave in to her son's persistent requests and, with the encouragement of her neighbours, allowed him to wear the wrapper to school.

The hilarious video showed the little boy in school with the wrapper around his body, clearly pleased with his accomplishment.

In his mother's words:

"Na me find trouble this morning, I tied this wrapper on my toddler after bathing him cus the weather was cold, wearing him his uniform became a problem and when I finally did, he insisted on tieing wrapper to school, at first i refused but my neighbours told me to allow him tie it, we got to school but he still refused to remove the wrapper."

Reactions as little boy ties wrapper to school

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with many users speaking about toddlers' funny traits.

@Angellove said:

"You should find out why he wants to do that. Maybe there is something happening in school which is causing this."

@ROSEMARY said:

"I don't want to laugh we are in family meeting my grandma is pregnant."

@Aceezah said:

"I remember when my lil sis will insist on wearing 8 cloth to school, if we refuse, nothing will go right that morning. We’ll start counting the wears from singlet, then wear her some tiny tiny tops."

@goldenhrt(a.k.a Emem) wrote:

"I know a boy that refuse to go to school because his mom did not say "enter your shoes", according to him his teacher said is enter your shoes and not put on/wear ur shoes. At last she had 2 say enter."

@Joy Elota Educational impact wrote:

"My daughter is still crying since yesterday just because her class is not graduating."

@kemkol added:

"Toddlers are somehow. This is something my son can do. He once told me bring out all his diapers and arrange them in a bowl."

Watch the video below:

Boy returns from school in skirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother shared a hilarious video of her little son returning home in a dress after wearing a male outfit to school.

The mother disclosed that her son had messed up his clothes, and his teacher had to dress him that way.

Source: Legit.ng