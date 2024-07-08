A Nigerian lady who flew Air Peace from Lagos to Ghana shared her experience about the 1-hour journey in a TikTok video

In the clip, the lady said there was a delay for over an hour without any prior announcement, but eventually took off in the evening

The short trip lasted for an hour, and passengers received snacks and water, landing eventually in Ghana hitch-free

A Nigerian lady recently shared her experience flying with Air Peace from Lagos to Ghana in a TikTok video.

In the clip, she said a delay of over an hour with no prior announcement before then actually happened, but the flight eventually took off in the evening.

Lady speaks after flying air peace. Photo credit: @sarahtoyin

Source: TikTok

The journey itself lasted an hour, during which passengers were provided with snacks and water before landing smoothly in Ghana, as confirmed in video by @sarahtoyin.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Royalty 100 said:

“Running to Ghana always hmmm.”

Sarah Toyin wrote:

“Which one is running? As if i did not spend my own money & contribute towards tourism.”

Worldbest:

“How much was the flight.”

Nature:

“Hi, please I saw an ATM machine, can a Nigerian card (any bank) work on it; will it automatically change your naira to Cedi? Thanks.”

Sarah Toyin:

“I used my UK card & it did - I am not sure with a Nigerian card. There is also a forex bureau there or you can change money in town.”

Kiiti:

“Air Peace aka Air Delay.”

Anuoluwapo:

“Air peace always delaying flight.”

Howdoiknowu:

“I got scammeedddd I had to pay almost 50k for extra baggage.”

Shemmmy:

“Pls do u book the flight before that day or u just booked it the day u are going.”

Kiommi:

“The airport was so nice.”

Dr Jess:

“That terminal looks nice!”

Iviè Milan:

“Airport looks sooo clean.”

Tahir Sadiq Dori:

“Asky didnt gv us anything when i travelled to Lome.”

Ralphkofi:

“Good flight, very good in delaying passengers doh lol.”

Source: Legit.ng