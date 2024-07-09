A young Nigerian lady shared a funny conversation with her mother after she refused to join her in scamming her father

In the leaked video, the mother was angry that she would not get the N160,000 that she asked her to collect from her father

The daughter responded to the chat by saying that she couldn't ask for such money because her father had already done more than enough

A young Nigerian lady hilariously shared a conversation with her mother, who was very upset when her daughter refused to help scam her father.

In the leaked video, the mother did not hide her frustration because she wouldn't receive the N160,000 she had asked her daughter to get from her father.

Lady leaks mother's chat. Photo credit: @enie_ex

Source: TikTok

The daughter responded, explaining she couldn't request such an amount as her father had already done more than enough for them, as shown by @enie_ex.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Monah_xx said:

“I’ll send it to mummy beg me o.”

Enniee wrote:

“Please now.”

Rofiat commented:

“Na small thing dey vex them.”

Shades_by_Keji:

“This your mummy eennn I remember the day you both were arguing about cloth money she talk say Make you go find another mama for front.”

Tolugrey:

“So we save our mom’s name same way.”

Ola:

“Mothers are the same.”

Misssyxx:

“My mummy so relatable.”

Vibewith ___W:

“Na my mama be this.”

Tech in igando lasu:

“Because of her challenges.”

Baby Zino:

“Aunty Eniola why.”

Enniee:

“I can explain.”

Boo_Boo:

“Omo, she’s just like my mom.”

Enniee:

“Most mothers act the same way.”

Tutu Adewuyi:

“Your mum is my twin sister.”

Bisi30BG:

“Because of my challenges”

Oreoluwa Bello:

“Mummy eni will not kill me.”

Olasman2016:

“Eeh baby why will you be selfish.”

Enniee:

“That wasn’t my intention oo.”

