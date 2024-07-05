A Nigerian student who posted about his 2023 university mathematics exam has captured significant online attention

In the video, the student added a background showing his struggle with the exam, prompting a wide range of reactions from viewers

While some agreed it was a tough exam, others noted it was comparable to what their own schools would have set

A Nigerian student's post about his challenging 2023 university mathematics exam has gone viral online.

The video, featuring a backdrop that highlighted his difficulty with the test, elicited various responses from viewers.

Students shares his math question. Photo credit: @hafiz.bello

Source: TikTok

As shared by @hafiz.bello, some commented on the exam's toughness, while others remarked that it was similar to the rigorous standards of their own institutions.

See the photo HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Raphael Kojo Addae said:

“In Ghana this is for high school students (Elective mathematics).”

Layson wrote:

“Weytin be this,too simple I trust yellow house lecturers in oau.”

Ogirima800 commented:

“Within 30mins am done.”

Muhammad Thaha:

“Wllhi is so simple.”

Kwarteng:

“But most of the questions looks very simple .Then physics and chemistry you go run away.”

Teebrown:

“Very simple, are you sure you really want to remain in that department if you are already having trouble with this.”

IkkaOfHawaii:

“Everyone commenting it’s so simple and I can’t even answer 1 questions.”

Seyi:

“What if u see real Analysis.”

SLJ_jr:

“In my school all these questions are under 1ai.”

Abdul:

“This questions are too simple. BuK guys ku basu labarin questions din ( bada kaya) da Surajo debo ruwa.”

Cyber_dr:

“Lautech una Dey see ur mate o.”

The Senator:

“Only Buk oldsite student can relate.”

Ms_Sufi:

“Wannan ai elementary maths ne.”

Donkol 2:

“Ur just in 100l my brother all best.”

Osquarefryo:

“I had A in this course 17yrs ago. If I take it again,it will be another A.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Gideon Anyebe, has shared a photo of a question showing two answers.

Photo of very tough exam surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man sent social media into a frenzy after sharing an examination question paper that many consider difficult.

Taking to the Facebook group Tell It All, DaCosta Boakye posted the exam question taken at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, in 2019.

The final engineering exam had six instructions, but numbers four and five caught people's eyes.

Source: Legit.ng