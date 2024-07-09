Growing up, Adejoke Lasisi recalled hearing stories about how the Red Sea has a magnet that pulls aeroplanes down

While returning from the Africa Women Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, her aeroplane flew over the Red Sea and experienced turbulence

She narrated how things went out of control for over 10 minutes, with passengers praying and screaming

The founder of Planet3R, Adejoke Lasisi, has narrated her scary 2019 experience flying over the Red Sea.

Lasisi said she had heard stories as a child about how the Red Sea has pulled down aeroplanes that fly over it with its magnet.

While returning from the Africa Women Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, Lasisi said they felt something was pulling down their aeroplane.

Lasisi and other passengers panicked

Lasisi said when she checked the flight information, she realised they were flying over the Red Sea. She said passengers got scared and prayed and screamed.

After over 10 minutes of turbulence, Lasisi said normalcy returned. Her narration on Facebook in part:

"...I had a b@d experience on that Red sea in 2019 while coming back from Africa Women Conference in Marrakech, Morocco.

"We felt something was pulling down our airplane and was really out of control for over 10mins...omo, the portholes for cloud worst past the road ooooo.

"Everything was doing gbagba gbagba...we were all really scared that people started praying and screaming.

"In my mind, I was like is it last supper we had ni as we had just finished eating the meal we were served.

"Thankfully, everything got settled down later...I did not stand again that day till we landed oooo."

About the Red Sea

According to the New World Encyclopedia, the Red Sea is one of the world's most saline bodies of water and is an inlet of the Indian Ocean between Africa and Asia.

The name of the sea may signify the seasonal blooms of the red-coloured cyanobacteria Trichodesmium erythraeum near the water's surface.

People react to Adejoke Lasisi's experience

Victor Okechukwu Chimezie said:

"I thought the red sea is red until I went for the World Youth Forum in Egypt in 2018 and visited the Red Sea.

"I was shocked to see that it's blue and not red.

"And funny enough I saw human beings with guts swimming inside ‍♂️."

Oloyede Kazeem Adetunji said:

"Once you experience it once,you won't scare again,i travelled on red sea many times and thats how it looks like,last time i slept and dont know when we passed."

Oladele Awonusi said:

"You are not the only that heard the story about the Red Sea having a pull magnet o, we all heard it growing up, but I believe it is just a mere superstision."

Sulaimon Ilyas said:

"No be only you they told that story oo, I'm included but haven't confirmed it because I've not flown over the Red Sea yet."

Balogun Alimot Adekemi Adedokun said:

"Thank you had the true picture of the then stories and maybe having in reality part of life fantasies,if it true or not your experiences can justify that with prove I guessed, wishing you safe trips and it won't be the last."

Oluwaseun Odularu Ebenezer said:

"I think it's true about the Red sea matter.

"Cos my mom once told me they experienced the same thing."

