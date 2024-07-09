A Nigerian lady has uncovered the underlying meaning behind a tattoo which Chioma Adeleke recently had

In a trending clip, the lady spoke about the reason behind the tattoo and it made netizens emotional

Reacting to the video, social media users trooped to the comments section to react to the emotional post

A keen-eyed Nigerian lady has spoken about the significance of a tattoo on Chioma, the wife of popular musician Davido.

The tattoo, written in Roman numerals on Chioma's arm, commemorates the birth date of her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Lady uncovers meaning of Chioma's tattoo Photo credit: @hubbyseaglet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks on Chioma's arm tattoo

The observer identified as @hubbyseaglet on TikTok noticed the tattoo and was compelled to investigate further, leading her to Chioma's Instagram page.

There, she confirmed that the date "XX-X-XIX" (20/10/19) inked on Chioma's arm corresponds to the day Ifeanyi was born.

She said:

"Truly tattoos do have meanings. I was struck at the tattoo on Chioma's hand and I had to go back to her Instagram page to check. I saw that the date on her arm 20/10/2019 was the day her first child was born. May his soul rest in peace. Tattoos really have meanings honestly. I saw the tattoo and I started wondering what it meant. She wrote it in Roman figures. XXIX."

Reactions trail Chioma's tattoo

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the TikTok video.

@olasexy07 said:

"She is a strong woman."

@mhizsunshine asked:

"Why you no read the meaning of the stretch mark wey dey there."

@Odi Richi said:

"Amen to all your prayers for Chioma.So thoughtful of you and the genuineness in your prayers and words. May Almighty God also bless you beyond your prayers and expectations. AMEN."

@solangedarline37 added:

"She’s definitely loved just imagine getting hate on the media and you don’t say anything that shows who she is very clam and peaceful if it was another person you they will react back but she didn’t."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng