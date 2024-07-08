A property investor shared on TikTok how he bought a 7-bedroom house for €160,000 with a clear plan on how to turn it around

Originally planning to convert it into a rental property but had to change his plan when his application was denied

Instead, he decided to convert the house into four flats, costing an additional €60,000 but will result in a €100,000 profit, demonstrating the importance of flexibility and strategic planning in real estate

In a TikTok video, a smart property investor shared his story of turning a problem into a success in the real estate market.

The man explained how he made a 7-bedroom house a profitable venture. He bought the house for €160,000, using €60,000 of his own money and borrowing the rest with a loan that had a monthly interest of 0.95%.

Man speaks on his business strategy. Photo credit: @ykmoney

Source: TikTok

At first, he wanted to turn the house into a 7-bedroom rental property to earn more money. But his plan hit a snag when the local council said no to his idea.

Instead of giving up, he changed his plan. After checking the market, he decided to turn the house into four separate flats.

This new plan would cost about €60,000. Even though it meant spending more money, the investor expected a big return.

Once finished, the flats would be worth €320,000, giving him a profit of €100,000, as shared by @ykmoney.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SmartLogistics said:

“Bro congratulations this is amazing to see.”

Salma_m_yusuf wrote:

“Sorry how much nah I’m moving out of London.”

Akz commented:

“How long did it take to recieve the £100,000 profit?”

YKMonney:

“The turn around will depend on your project timeline. It took me just under 10 months but I think a minimum of 6 months is standard for flips or BRRR.”

Michelle:

“And then what happened after?”

PerrY:

“Big congratulations bro … well Deserved.”

User12292909689:

“Thinking outside the box.”

Zakariyya:

“My brother‼️”

