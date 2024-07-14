Sean Tizzle was sighted at a wedding in Kwara state and fans are concerned about his looks as they expressed reactions in the comments section

In the video, he was seen in the company of Cute Abiola while coming out from the venue of the wedding

The skit maker had to defend him and said that the singer was okay and gradually bouncing back in the music industry

Nigerian singer, Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele, better known as Sean Tizzle, stirred massive reactions after he was seen in the company of skit maker, Cute Abiola, in Kwara state.

The two had attended the wedding ceremony of the Belgore and Ibrahim family in the state capital when their video surfaced online.

Sean Tizzle's new look at event trends. Photo credit @thecuteabiola/iamseantizzle

Source: Instagram

The singer, who visited Cute Abiola last year, was wearing a sky blue lace and was looking darker than normal. He held onto the content creator, and they were discussing while walking.

Cute Abiola speaks about Sean Tizzle

Taking to the comment section, some music lover noted that the singer had not yet recovered from his fall.

While some commented about his outfit.

Defending his friend, Cute Abiola noted that Sean Tizzle performed at the event they just came out from, and he was still stressed.

He calmed his fans down and said all was well with the 'Loke Loke' crooner.

The content creator also said that Sean Tizzle was preparing for his US tour, taking place in August.

Recall that Cute Abiola had led a movement to ensure Sean Tizzle returned to the limelight after he fell on hard times.

See the video here:

Sean Tizzle's appearance sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@businessmencloset.ng:

"That lace sea Tizzle wear no be small lace oo."

@ashake_akewii:

"Before u comment about the cloth hope say u sabi luxury."

@olasuccess111:

"Sean Tizzle Ti Pada Dudu."

@__fowosere__:

"Cute Abiola be really doing A lot for Sean Tizzle than his old colleagues. God bless him more."

@lankyfresh1:

"Omorr Hope all is well with Sean Tizzle o."

@omotabisinuola:

"Sean Tissle’s skin is in a recovery stage. Nothing to worry about."

@wereyhow:

"Sean Tizzle don finally fall off...make em find road again ."

@k.isiaka:

"This is life for you.everybody have is on time.

@walecurtis:

"@iamseantizzle na you be that."

@__adigun__:

"He deh tell Sean tizzle say no too smoke because of people wey deh around na Olorun dem deh. Omo I pity Sean sha."

Cute Abiola imitates Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the skit maker copied Ojo in a video he posted online.

Also taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared the clip of Cute Abiola rocking a big black bonnet and an oversized house gown.

He was seen trying to imitate how Ojo behaves when she goes on Instagram live.

Source: Legit.ng