A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada with her grandmother's Hajj money returned the favour to her

In the video, she said her mother gave her the Hajj money in 2022 so that she could have a smooth transition to another country

In 2024, she was able to sponsor her mother's Hajj and shared her excitement as she finally got to worship in Mecca

A Nigerian woman who moved to Canada using her grandmother's Hajj money has returned the favour in kind.

In a heartfelt video, she explained that her mother had given her the Hajj money in 2022 to ensure her new japa to new life in Canada.

Moving forward to 2024, she was very happy to sponsor her mother's Hajj, sharing her joy as her mother finally had the chance to worship in Mecca, as shown by @lips_licking.

