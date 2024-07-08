A Nigerian lady and her friend saw sewing machines online and decided to buy two, and it has been delivered to them

However, it was upon delivery that they discovered that the sewing machines they ordered were toys

They saw that it could not actually be used for sewing clothes but could only be used by children as play items

A Nigerian lady and her friend realized that they made a mistake after ordering sewing machines from an online store.

The lady said they saw the sewing machine in a UK online store and decided to order for themselves.

The lady said they got toys delivered to them. Photo credit: TikTok/Pretty Ozy and Getty Images/Pedro Arquero.

Pretty Ozy said she and her friend ordered two of the sewing machine and it was delivered to them but that was when they realized it was a mistake.

When they saw the sewing machines physically, they realized what they ordered were toys meant for children.

Pretty shared the experience on TikTok, showing the tiny-looking sewing machines which were delivered to them.

It looks like something children used to play in kindergarten, and this made a lot of people laugh.

Some insisted that it must have been cheap, which was why Pretty and her friend decided to buy two, not knowing they were buying toys.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and her friend buy toys

@PrettyMina said:

"Soak am for machine oil, e go big."

@Favurite said:

"Soak am for water. Na the same company wey do that magic towel still produce this one."

@Amaka said:

"Please I want to buy it for my friend. Let her not have any excuse to sew my dress wherever she goes."

@kitchenware and Gift Items asked:

"Do you want to sell please? I'll like to buy 1 for my man .... he's a fashion designer and I just want to shock him. Make me sef surprise am."

