A Nigerian woman who recently gave birth to a cute baby has praised her beloved husband for assisting her

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the proud mother stated that her husband helped her to deliver her son

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud the thoughtful husband for his selflessness

A Nigerian husband has been praised by his wife and netizens on TikTok for his bravery after delivering his own child.

The wife, who shared the story on social media, revealed that her husband took matters into his own hands when her labour started, delivering their baby himself.

Nigerian woman praises husband who helped her deliver her baby Photo credit: @daniellachisom1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman praises husband's bravery after childbirth

The wife's post shared via her TikTok account @daniellachisom1 showed her husband sleeping in the hospital.

According to the wife, her husband sprang into action when she was due for delivery and in distress.

Despite having no medical training, he successfully delivered their baby, earning him widespread praise and admiration.

In her words:

"My husband was busy sleeping while I'm struggling with labour but he's actually a brave man. He delivered my baby himself. Kudos to my bubu. You are indeed a brave man."

Reactions as new mum praises husband

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Jeffrey said:

"To marry this days na war, imagine making this kind of video, a man you call your husband and then post it."

@sharonn44 wrote:

"Wetin man go do na, he don do him job by giving you belle wetin u won man do again."

@Tina4Jesus said:

"He looks tired o. It must not have been easy for him too. Congratulations to you both."

@user6861972049999 said:

"Why you dey cover he face, he be like say you dey share husband with persin."

@MZ Olly added:

"Abeg leave am make him sleep, It's not easy for him too. God bless all supportive husbands."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng