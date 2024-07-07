A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her uncle making contents for his TikTok account under the rain

In a video, the hardworking man forced them to join him under the rain in broad daylight to make contents

Social media users who came across the video penned hilarious comments about the young man's action

A Nigerian man's determination to create content for his TikTok account has left his family in a worried state.

In a video shared by his niece, the man insisted that his family members join him in the rain to create content for his social media platform.

Lady regrets introducing uncle to TikTok Photo credit: @quan_dile/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite the rain, the man persisted in his efforts, much to the amusement of netizens who watched the video.

He cited popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, as the reason behind his determination, stating that he also started small.

His niece, who shared the clip via her TikTok account @quan_dile, expressed regret over introducing him to TikTok, citing the stress he's causing them and his growing addiction to the platform.

She wrote:

"POV: You introduced your uncle to TikTok and now regret it. Creating content under the rain."

Reactions as man makes TikTok content

The video sparked a flurry of hilarious comments over the man's unrelenting pursuit of TikTok fame.

@Collins aid:

"He's definitely not the uncle from your father's side.'

@Angel said:

"I envy people that have relationship like the with their relatives."

@JOSH reacted:

"He said why am I sweating. Uncle Bayo you just start oo."

@Modupeoluwa said:

"Is the why are my sweating for me. Uncle who send you na."

@Melly said:

"He said nothing good comes easy. So baby enter that rain and video him okay?"

@akuomam4 said:

"U shaa see. Hin don Dey show u now. You see Abii u saw which one there."

@SeaBuffalo said:

"Ña The Motivation Wey Dey Comot From Him Mouth Dey Funny Me. E Say Nothing Good Comes Easy."

@Nehita wrote:

"My sister introduced me I now spend all day in this app than her."

@askaboutnana44 reacted:

"My own uncle them na to de sit on my progress be their problem for village."

@Lash55_glam added:

"Him don remember say, him dream na to be director. Now he must actualise it."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng