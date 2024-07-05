A Nigerian lady has successfully graduated from the Tai Solarin University of Education in Ogun state

The lady shared her success story in a TikTok video which went viral and attracted congratulatory messages

What attracted some people to the video was the lady's smallish body which fascinated some of her followers

Many TikTok users are reacting to the video of a lady who just graduated from the university.

The lady became a degree holder after signing out from the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state.

The lady is now a degree holder. Photo credit: TikTok/@smallphavour_123.

Source: TikTok

In a video, the lady, Small Phavour was spotted celebrating the big achievement after writing her last school examination.

She was dressed in a white shirt and a black trouser as is the tradition with graduating university students.

Her white shirt was dented with ink used by her well-wishers to sign congratulatory messages for her.

The signout video she posed attracted the attention of many TikTok users because the lady is small in size.

Her smallish body fascinated many TikTok users some of who rushed to the comment section to have a say.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from university

@yomi gold said:

"Why all the hate comments? She’s just happy that’s all."

@Charles TChidi said:

"Nice dance step......You will be a good dancer when you grow up."

@Temitayo Tamilore Timileyin said:

"Congratulations my love. First official graduate in the house."

@Ola sunkanmi said:

"I can’t wait to see you on nysc kit."

@Hishow1 said:

"No man fit stop you from growing higher."

@Art_hur1010 said:

"As you've graduated, I wish you greater heights at the top of your next career."

@Gwenivere reacted:

"To cut the whole story short, congratulations dear."

Source: Legit.ng