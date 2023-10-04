A young lady has shared a sad video after her boyfriend carried away the container shop he constructed for her

According to her, her boyfriend got the shop when their relationship was strong but he took it back after their breakup

The incident has ignited a heated debate online, with netizens expressing contrasting opinions about her boyfriend's actions

A Nigerian lady, Amaka Doris, has narrated how her ex-boyfriend, Vene, took back the shop he constructed for her after their breakup.

In a video shared online, a truck was seen carrying away the shop, leaving Amaka surprised and hurt.

She expressed her disbelief that Vene would go to such lengths, even though she had expressed her decision to no longer continue the relationship.

She said;

“Because I said I’m not doing again guys, my ex-boyfriend went carried the shop he built for me. His name is Vene. When we were dating everything was going well. You opened shop for me, you opened that shop so I can use it to start up something.

"So after we broke up he went and hired a truck and carried the shop that he built, he constructed because he didn’t build that thing. Like Vene, even if we broke up, is that something you should do? Like even if I said I’m not doing anymore. To go and take a shop you built for me when things weren’t going well.”

Reactions as man takes back shop he built for girlfriend

The video quickly went viral, leading to different reactions from netizens.

Some individuals commended Vene for his actions, arguing that since Amaka had initiated the breakup, it was only fair for him to reclaim the shop.

@SUMBODI said:

“Vene thank u for making us proud ahead ahead.”

@The_Clutch_Lawyer reacted:

“Mr. Vene, wherever you are, know that the Brotherhood is so so proud of you.”

@Dakson17091995 said:

“Since you wanna start everything new, New boyfriend, new shop na.”

@Verified anonymous reacted:

“I met nothing I left nothing. God bless vene.”

@Dominion reacted:

“You Dey break up with ur helper.”

@Vans_UD said:

“Odogwu Vene, the uprooted shop they give me joy.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng