A young man shared a step-by-step guide on how to moonwalk like Michael Jackson in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, the young man demonstrates the technique by smoothly sliding his left foot backwards while keeping it flat on the ground.

Young man teaches moonwalk. Photo credit: @arianapz97

Source: TikTok

He maintains contact with the floor, creating the illusion of effortless gliding, as shown by @arianapz97.

Watch the video below:

How to moonwalk like Michael Jackson?

Start by standing straight with your feet together. Lift your right heel so you're standing on the ball of your right foot while keeping your left foot flat.

Slide your left foot backward, keeping it flat on the ground. As your left foot moves back, lower your right heel and lift your left heel, shifting your weight.

Repeat the motion by sliding your right foot backward while keeping your left foot flat. Focus on smooth transitions, keeping one foot flat while the other is on the ball.

Let your arms swing naturally to balance your movement, and keep your upper body upright and still. Practice consistently to achieve the fluid, gliding effect of the moonwalk.

Source: Legit.ng