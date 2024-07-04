A man born in the United States of America said his mother sent him back to Nigeria when he was about to become 18

The man said he did not want to come, but his mother was bent on making sure he didn't finish his secondary school in the USA

He said when he arrived in Nigeria, his life changed completely because he began to see things from a different angle

A Nigerian man was shipped to Nigeria by his mother, who lives in the USA.

The man said he was born in the USA and had a blue passport, but he was flown to Nigeria years ago.

The man ended up attending part of his secondary school in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/Michael Sonariwo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Michael Sonariwo, his mother didn't want him to finish his secondary education in the USA.

As soon as he clocked 17, Michael's mother arranged for him to come to Nigeria.

Michael did everything possible not to come, but his mother refused, and he ended up landing in Lagos.

He said the relocation changed his life as he experienced another side of life, especially when he started attending a boarding school.

Reactions as Nigerian mum in USA brings son to Nigeria

@Ikechukwu said:

"You must have frustrated her …. Hehehe."

@Ebuka vic said:

"What did you do to your mother?"

@Dharniyel said:

"Bro I have a friend the dad sent to Nigeria to finish high school… biggest blessing of his life. By time he came back out of 5 friends 3 in Rickers prison 2 dead."

@Deborah Olaleye Doyi said:

"My guy, why do I have the feeling you did something back in the states to make your mum bring you to 9ja?"

@Jazzy Jean said:

"It sounds like your mother tried to save your life and it looks like she did go, mom."

Man abroad sends his children to Nigeria

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man living in Europe said he sent all his children back to Nigeria to spend some time in their country.

The man insisted that his children must experience Nigeria and also finish secondary school before coming back to Europe.

According to him, his children must know how hard it is to be a Nigerian before he would allow them to live abroad.

