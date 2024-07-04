A picture showing students of a private school on an educational visit to a public secondary school has sparked mixed reactions online

The CEO of Educare, who shared the picture, reported that the students were sent there to experience what schooling in a public school looked like

He gave further details about the rare 'excursion' and a lesson the Port Harcourt private school students learnt from the visit

The management of Charles Dale Memorial International School, a private school in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, has sent its students on a visit to Igwuruta Community Secondary School, a public school.

Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday, July 4.

The students were sent to experience first-hand the bad state of public schools. Photo Credit: @winexviv, charlesdaleschool.com

Purpose of the private school visit

Explaining the rare visit, Alex said the aim was to give the private school students an experience of what schooling in a public school in Port Harcourt is like.

Alex added that the private school students had classes with their public school counterparts. He stated that the students were exposed to the sad reality in Nigerian public schools. Alex tweeted:

"Charles Dale Memorial school sent their students to Igwuruta Community Secondary School to experience what education looks like in a public school in Port-Harcourt. They had classes together, and also experienced first hand the bad state of public schools.

"This is good and it has helped exposed these children to the sad reality in Nigerian public schools."

Charles Dale Memorial International School, Port Harcourt, made the list of the 25 most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Charles Dale Memorial School's action

@mmauloma said:

"This is a show of classism. They went on an excursion to a public school and was made to sit apart from the public school students. This is irking. It is even one of the classist students that was addressing others. Rubbish."

@Uwem_Ima said:

"Imitating poverty through cosplay does not truly immerse students in the authentic experience of those in public schools. Instead of fostering an understanding of equitable governance and systemic change, it risks merely glamorizing the aspiration to emulate visitors."

@gent2smile said:

"Brilliant idea. However, I hope the pupils of Igwuruta Community Secondary School will also get the opportunity of a mutual exchange programme by being invited to Charles Dale Memorial School as well.

"Thanks to everyone who made this work."

@LAIDETOS said:

"My concern is, wont these "lessons" and "morals" be one sided? Everyone seems to be focused on the take aways for the students of Charles Dale...how about the kids in the public school? What will be their likely takeaways? Would they be angry at their parents or their own life?"

@InneInnih said:

"This is indeed good. It helps the students appreciate the advantage they have while the less disadvantaged get a mental push that THEY CAN BE AND DO MORE!

"I like the balance!"

@Ugodaniel_ said:

"It's good to have a sense of reality you're not in touch with.

"It helps balance one's view of life."

JAMB results of private school students trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the JAMB results of some private secondary school students had surfaced online.

In a Facebook post, Royal Court Private School Port Harcourt said it presented 16 students for the 2024 UTME.

The school was thrilled that the JAMB candidates did well, with six students scoring above 300 marks.

Also, 10 students from the school scored above 200 marks out of the 400 obtainable in UTME.

